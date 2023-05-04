Army technician injured in Kishtwar helicopter crash succumbs

Kishtwar, May 4: An Aviation technician, who was among the three members on board a helicopter that crashed in Kishtwar Thursday afternoon, has succumbed to his injuries, official sources said.
GNS reported that the Aviation Technician Pabballa Anil was evacuated from the site of crash alongside the two pilots to Command Hospital Udhampur. “The injured technician succumbed shortly after”, they said adding the two pilots are safe and are responding well to the treatment.
Earlier in a statement, a defence spokesperson said that three army personnel, including two pilots and a technician, sustained injuries after a helicopter they were on board apparently made a rough landing along the banks of Marua river in Kishtwar region this morning.
“At about 1115 hours on 04 May 2023, an Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter on an operational mission made a precautionary landing on the banks of Marua river in the Kishtwar region of Jammu and Kashmir. As per inputs, the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) and proceeded for a precautionary landing. Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing”, reads a defence official statement adding an immediate rescue operation was launched and Army rescue teams reached the site.
“Two pilots and a technician were on board. All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.”
“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered”, read the statement adding further details are being ascertained.
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander Northern Command & All Ranks offer tribute to supreme sacrifice of CFN (Avn Tech) Pabballa Anil, in the line of duty during Operational flying of ALH MK III near Kishtwar Jammu Kashmir & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family," said an official.