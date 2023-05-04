Army technician injured in Kishtwar helicopter crash succumbs

Kishtwar, May 4: An Aviation technician, who was among the three members on board a helicopter that crashed in Kishtwar Thursday afternoon, has succumbed to his injuries, official sources said.

GNS reported that the Aviation Technician Pabballa Anil was evacuated from the site of crash alongside the two pilots to Command Hospital Udhampur. “The injured technician succumbed shortly after”, they said adding the two pilots are safe and are responding well to the treatment.

Earlier in a statement, a defence spokesperson said that three army personnel, including two pilots and a technician, sustained injuries after a helicopter they were on board apparently made a rough landing along the banks of Marua river in Kishtwar region this morning.