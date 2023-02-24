Telecom Cadre | 7 sub-inspectors, 21 assistant sub-inspectors, 30 HCs promoted

Jammu, Feb 24: Jammu & Kashmir Police Headquarters has issued promotion orders in respect seven Sub Inspectors, 21 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 30 HCs of Jammu and Kashmir Police Telecom Cadre to the next rank under different orders.
As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 07 Sub Inspectors of Telecom Cadre to the rank of Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No. 618 of 2023. While as 21 Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors vide PHQ J&K order NO. 619 of 2023. Similarly promotion of 30 HCs of Telecom Cadre to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ order No. 620 of 2023. DGP J&K Dilbag Singh congratulated the promoted officers and their families.
He has expressed hope that the promotion will serve as an inspiration for the officers to perform their duties with more dedication and zeal.Sub-Inspectors who have been promoted to the rank of Inspector are Umar Mukhtar Mir, Himanshu Dutta, Satyender Pal Sing, Anjali Sharma, Khan Uzair, Tejinder Singh and Obaid Ul haq. 21 Assistant Sub-Inspectors who have been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspector are Ab Salam, Azad Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Ashok Kumar, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Lal, Mehraj ud din, Balwinder Kumar, Jagdish Raj, Tarseem Lal, Ab Aziz, Raj Kumar, Shabir Ahmad, Mohammad Ashraf, Mohammad Shabanm, Mohammad Maqbool, Tajinder Singh, Ab Majid, Kuldeep Kumar and Ab Rashid Head Constables who have been promoted to the rank of ASIs are Mohd Amin, Javid Ahmad, Ali Mohammad, Puran Chand, Mushtaq Ahmad, Riyaz Ahmad, Tanveer Ahmad, chander Prakash, Preetam Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Gh Nabi, Gh Hassan, Ab Gani, Nissar Ahmad, Raveel Singh, Anil Kumar,Gh Mohammad, Suresh Kumar, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, Anjana Pandita, Jankar Singh, Suresh Kumar, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Parmella Devi, shamim Ahmad, Amrik Singh, Bashir Ahmad, Mushtaq Ahmad and Farooq Ahmad.