Telecom Cadre | 7 sub-inspectors, 21 assistant sub-inspectors, 30 HCs promoted

As recommended by the Departmental Promotion Committee and after thorough scrutiny of the service records, promotion in respect of 07 Sub Inspectors of Telecom Cadre to the rank of Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ Order No. 618 of 2023. While as 21 Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been promoted to the rank of Sub-Inspectors vide PHQ J&K order NO. 619 of 2023. Similarly promotion of 30 HCs of Telecom Cadre to the rank of Assistant Sub-Inspectors has been ordered vide PHQ order No. 620 of 2023. DGP J&K Dilbag Singh congratulated the promoted officers and their families.