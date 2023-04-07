Temple properties in Kashmir | J&K Govt constitutes SIT to probe into illegal lease

“On May 20, 2022, I submitted the complaint and application to the offices of Home Minister and the Lieutenant Governor J&K flagging this issue (illegal sale, lease of temple properties). On March 5, 2023, the LG’s Office directed the letter to the Div Com’s office. Following it, the SIT was constituted when the order was issued by the Div Com's office i.e., on April 4, 2023. The SIT, being headed by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, has the Deputy Commissioners of all ten districts as its members besides the monitoring body of the Div Com office under the supervision of the (Reference) Monitoring Cell of the LG’s office,” Mahaldar told Greater Kashmir.

“I'm directed to enclose herewith a copy of communication along with its enclosures bearing O.M. no. GAD-RMC/256/2022-LGRMC-GAD dated May 20, 2022 received from Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat References Monitoring Cell, Jammu and Kashmir with the request to ascertain any such instances in your district and take appropriate necessary action under rules with intimation to this office,” read the communique (Div Com/Mig-121/7150795/46-57) by Aadil Fareed, Assistant Commissioner (C) with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir addressed to the DCs of ten districts of Kashmir.