Ten officers transferred in J&K

Srinagar, May 12: The J&K government on Thursday transferred 10 officers in the civil administration.
According separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Namrita Dogra, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Sapna Kotwal, Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.
Shagun Sharma, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.
Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad, General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.
Anu Behl, Programme Officer, ICDS, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Udhampur, against an available vacancy. In her place, Subash Chander, Registrar District Samba shall hold the charge of the post of Programme Officer, ICDS, Samba, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Amarjeet Singh, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts) Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.
Ankur Mahajan, Principal, Excise & Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Additional District Development Commissioner, Kathua, against an available vacancy.
Wasim Raja Dar, Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, against an available vacancy.
Sukriti Sharma, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, has been posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Accounts), Jammu. She shall also hold the charge of the post of Principal, Excise and Taxation Training Institute, Jammu, in addition to her own duties, till further orders, the order reads.
Shakeel Maqbool, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Kashmir against an available vacancy. He shall continue to hold the charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Enforcement (North), Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further duties.