Ten officers transferred in J&K

According separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Namrita Dogra, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Recovery), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Sapna Kotwal, Project Manager, IWMP, Udhampur, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

Shagun Sharma, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Member, J&K Services Selection Board.