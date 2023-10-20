Terror Funding | MHA, JKP hold programme on combating misuse of NPOs in Jammu

Jammu, Oct 20: An outreach programme on combating likely misuse of vulnerable Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) from terror financing was held in District Police Lines (DPL), Jammu on Friday.
It was jointly organized by the CID wing of J&K Police with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India for all NPOs of Jammu province. The programme was held on the pattern of what was done in Srinagar the other day.
More than 110 functionaries of various NPOs based in Jammu province, including those of far-flung areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban participated in the programme which was aimed at sensitising such functionaries against likely attempts by anti-national elements to use such NPOs for terror financing.
A special team of officers and domain experts from MHA, Government of India (GoI) is already camping in J&K to complete this special exercise.
In his opening remarks, Farooq Qaiser, SSP (FIU) CID Headquarters, J&K welcomed the participants as well as the MHA team and thanked them for having spared their valuable time to attend the programme which he said was going to be beneficial to them all.
During his interaction with the participants, Omprakash Singh, JDD, MHA said that while lakhs of NPOs were engaged in commendable jobs in different fields across the length and breadth of the country, however, few of them knowingly or unknowingly were involved in terror financing which not only brought bad name to their just cause but also acted as a security hazard.
PowerPoint presentations were given on the subject and case studies were also discussed for better understanding of the participants. The participants also put forth their concerns and apprehensions which were taken note of by the MHA officials. Moreover, a presentation on taxation laws about NPOs was also given by Income Tax Officer Vikas Sharma.
Nitish Kumar, IGP CID J&K said, “It is heartening to see NPOs in large numbers, both in Kashmir and Jammu provinces, having actively participated in the awareness programme.”
Such programmes have been organized in the past as well by the J&K government, however, it is for the first time that they are being held jointly with MHA.
R R Swain, Special DG CID J&K said that such programmes would be held in the future as well as being part of the multi-dimensional strategy to financially suffocate various terrorist organisations operating in J&K.