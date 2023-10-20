Terror Funding | MHA, JKP hold programme on combating misuse of NPOs in Jammu

It was jointly organized by the CID wing of J&K Police with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India for all NPOs of Jammu province. The programme was held on the pattern of what was done in Srinagar the other day.

More than 110 functionaries of various NPOs based in Jammu province, including those of far-flung areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban participated in the programme which was aimed at sensitising such functionaries against likely attempts by anti-national elements to use such NPOs for terror financing.

A special team of officers and domain experts from MHA, Government of India (GoI) is already camping in J&K to complete this special exercise.