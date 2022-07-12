Terrorism waning in J&K: Rana

"Terrorism is on the last leg and the indebted nation salutes the valour and supreme sacrifices of the security forces and the police for maintaining edge over terrorists", Rana said while paying tributes to Lance Naik Ranjeet Singh of 3 JAK Rifles on his fifth death anniversary at Barn in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency.

Referring to the "zero tolerance policy of the Union Government against terrorism" Rana said the forces were "enforcing it in letter and spirit on the ground by ensuring no collateral damage". "This policy has instilled a sense of security among the people and forced terrorists to run for their lives. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes a major threat to peace and tranquility and this menace has to be fought with iron fists, " he said.