Terrorist associate detained under PSA in Kishtwar: Police

Quoting a top police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the detained militant associate was previously involved in anti national activities and accordingly was booked under provisions of UAPA Act and is facing trial in NIA court.

The officer said that the person's current activities are prejudicial to the security of the country and his free movements in the society also create circumstances to radicalise youth.Accordingly, the subject has been detained under PSA and lodged at District Jail Kishtwar.