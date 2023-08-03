Terrorist associate detained under PSA in Kishtwar: Police

Kishtwar, Aug 03: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday detained a terrorist associate under Public Safety Act(PSA) in Kishtwar.
Police said that in order to ensure public safety and safeguard national security, the Kishtwar Police, as a preventive measure, detained Abdul Karim Butt, a resident of Badhat Saroor, tehsil Drabshalla in district Kishtwar under PSA. He happens to be brother of hardcore HM A++ category militant namely Jahangir Saroori.
Quoting a top police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the detained militant associate was previously involved in anti national activities and accordingly was booked under provisions of UAPA Act and is facing trial in NIA court.
The officer said that the person's current activities are prejudicial to the security of the country and his free movements in the society also create circumstances to radicalise youth.Accordingly, the subject has been detained under PSA and lodged at District Jail Kishtwar.