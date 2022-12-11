Theatre personality Dr M L Dogra honoured

Jammu, Dec 11: Dr M L Dogra , a theatre and multi-talented personality and scholar of Jammu and Kashmir known for bringing creative Dogri and Hindi theatre Musical plays internationally was honoured along with 50 dignitaries in Bhopal today.
According to a press note, he was honoured with the “Bharat Bushan Award “2022-2023 for his exceptional work and outstanding contribution in creative /traditional folk art in the field of art and culture by the Chief Guest Major General Tejpal Singh Rawat and celebrity chief Guest , Arun Bakshi ,Bollywood Star. Event Organizors Dr.J KSubramanian , Director General NAHF, DrDkamarajar, chancellor of NAHF, Shivam Chouraisa, Nitin Jain, Sunil Kumar, Pankaj, Deepak Kumar,BLSKS were present on the occasion. The Global Empire award event was organized by National anti-harassment foundation , supported by National United ,sponsored by ESO ,United kingdom and certified by NGO Darpan Digital India ,Atmam Nirbhar Bharat , Government of India,
The Chief Guest Congratulated the awardees for their selfless services towards this and were also felicitated with gold medal , certificate and trophy. Dr Dogra one of the few names of the country who have made a unique contribution in establishing a folk Theatre workshops for children of government Schools in coordination with J&K Social welfare departments , cultural performances, Musical Plays (Opera’s )Jammu and Kashmir and other states of India. He has created over three dozen Dance drama spectacles which really represent the ethos, aspirations of the society and started a weekend two shows called Saturday musical Play and Friday music concerts. In his 50 years contribution to theatre he has written more than 150 lyrical plays, many Books, many Articles for newspapers on Cultural Heritage of India and more than 2000 songs were written and recorded in Dogri and Hindi languages and videos uploaded on YouTube,Social media at present more than 3000 performances in his credit.