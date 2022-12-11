Theatre personality Dr M L Dogra honoured

The Chief Guest Congratulated the awardees for their selfless services towards this and were also felicitated with gold medal , certificate and trophy. Dr Dogra one of the few names of the country who have made a unique contribution in establishing a folk Theatre workshops for children of government Schools in coordination with J&K Social welfare departments , cultural performances, Musical Plays (Opera’s )Jammu and Kashmir and other states of India. He has created over three dozen Dance drama spectacles which really represent the ethos, aspirations of the society and started a weekend two shows called Saturday musical Play and Friday music concerts. In his 50 years contribution to theatre he has written more than 150 lyrical plays, many Books, many Articles for newspapers on Cultural Heritage of India and more than 2000 songs were written and recorded in Dogri and Hindi languages and videos uploaded on YouTube,Social media at present more than 3000 performances in his credit.