Thief arrested with 404.65 gms of gold: SSP Jammu

Jammu, Nov 17: Jammu Police Friday stated to have cracked 4 theft cases and recovered 404.86 grams (40 Tola) of gold ornaments from a notorious thief who had been involved in these cases.

SSP Jammu Dr Vinod Kumar, while addressing media here, said that the teams of Police Station (PS) Janipur under the supervision of SP North Kulbir Handa, worked tirelessly on the information regarding theft in the area under their (PS Janipur) jurisdiction.

The SSP informed that the police teams, led by SDPO West Vikram Singh and SHO Janipur Inspector Sikander Singh, collected CCTV footage, tracked the movement of the suspect and identified his modus operandi.

The suspect was identified as Shubam, son of Satish Kumar, resident of Gurah Qasim Nagar, Bakshinagar, at present near Kali Mata Mandir, Shiv Nagar, Jammu.

“He was rounded up and interrogated by the police. He confessed his involvement in the theft cases and disclosed the locations where he had sold the stolen gold ornaments. The police teams recovered the stolen gold from three branches of Muthoot Finance Limited (Janipur, Bahu plaza and Shastri Nagar Jammu); one branch of Manappuram Finance Limited (Sarwal) and one branch of Canara Bank (Janipur Jammu),” SSP Kumar said.

According to him, the stolen gold items were seized in four different cases in which the thief was involved viz., case FIR No. 34/2022 U/S 457/380/414 IPC and case FIR No.65/2023 u/s 454/380 IPC both registered at Police Station Janipur and two cases FIR Nos 144/2023 U/s 454/380 IPC and FIR No. 145/2023 registered at Police Station Bakshi Nagar. “The thief was arrested and further investigation of the case is going on,” SSP Jammu said.

Out of the recovered gold items, 296 grams were seized in these cases and the rest of the items were seized u/s 102 CrPC.