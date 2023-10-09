This is victory of INDIA alliance: Bhalla

Jammu, Oct 9: Congress Monday celebrated the victory of INDIA alliance in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil elections, which won 22 out of 26 seats and credited it to the ‘Bharat JodoYatra’ (BJY) of Rahul Gandhi.
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla; former minister and in-charge DCC Jammu Urban YogeshSawhney; chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Vinod Sharma, VedMahajan, KantaBhan joined by other senior Congress leaders and workers celebrated the victory at the PCC headquarter ShaheediChowk Jammu by distributing sweets, burning of crackers and raising slogans in favour of the Congress party and its leadership.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that the victory of the party and INDIA alliance in LAHDC, Kargil was a trend setter for the future elections in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The people have voted in favour of the secular parties (NC-Congress) alliance. The people have rejected the policies of BJP. The BJP’s countdown had already started from Karnataka assembly elections. The false propaganda of the BJP has been totally exposed before the countrymen and the Congress party would come out victorious in the next elections also,” he said.
He said that the election to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was the first poll in Kargil held after Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the “people there rejected the divisive politics of BJP and its policies which were against the people of J&K and Ladakh.”
JKPCC congratulated the Congress president MallikarjunKharge and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the victory of the party in LAHDC.