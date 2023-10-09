This is victory of INDIA alliance: Bhalla

“The people have voted in favour of the secular parties (NC-Congress) alliance. The people have rejected the policies of BJP. The BJP’s countdown had already started from Karnataka assembly elections. The false propaganda of the BJP has been totally exposed before the countrymen and the Congress party would come out victorious in the next elections also,” he said.

He said that the election to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC)-Kargil was the first poll in Kargil held after Ladakh was carved out as a Union Territory, following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the “people there rejected the divisive politics of BJP and its policies which were against the people of J&K and Ladakh.”