This Jammu woman runs dhaba in car

In Jammu, a man and his wife, started the 'Vishnu Dhaba' in their Alto Car, which has become quite popular in the Top Sher Khanian area in the past one-and-a-half months, and runs every day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.



Mamata Sharma, who hails from the Bilawar area of Kathua district, gets ready for the dhaba with her two children and husband everyday in the Bikram Chowki area of Jammu. Her husband used to work as a daily wager at the Polytechnic College under a scheme from which he was paid Rs 7,000 per month, which later closed.







Sharma said, "After losing job, my husband was in trouble, the children's education was also affected. It was difficult to pay the house rent. Nothing was working."