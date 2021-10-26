Those celebrating Pak win over India in T20 match will be jailed: J&K BJP chief

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister, on Monday had called on people to take Pakistan's win over India in a T20 World Cup match in the right spirit, amid reports of anger against Kashmiris for celebrating the neighbouring country's victory.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a Super 12 game on Sunday in their first win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup match in their 13th attempt.

"Some leaders need security cover and are protected round-the-clock by our forces but their heart beats for Pakistan. Mehbooba is of Talibani ideology and she is answerable to the people for supporting an enemy nation which is pushing armed terrorists, conspiring against us and bleeding J&K. She has committed a grave sin," Raina said.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by his party to celebrate 'Vijay Diwas' (accession day) at Maharaja Hari Singh Park here, the BJP leader said those who have conspired against the country by celebrating Pakistan's win cannot be spared.

"Anyone who poses a threat to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our motherland will be bulldozed and crushed. FIRs have been registered against those who celebrated Pakistan's win in Kashmir and elsewhere and created a ruckus under a conspiracy are being identified. Police, CID and NIA are taking action against them and all of them will be put in jail," Raina said.

Six people were detained in Samba district, while several FIRs were registered against those who celebrated the victory of the Pakistan cricket team.