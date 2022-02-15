Those not satisfied with Delimitation panel's proposals should lodge their reservations in written form: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Feb 15: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Delimitation Commission was constituted under a law passed in the parliament and those having reservations with its proposals should lodge the same in a written form.
Mainstream political parties including NC, PDP, Apni Party and People's Conference have opposed the J&K Delimitation Commission draft proposal to include Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Anantnag constituency in south Kashmir besides carrying out massive changes in other voter constituencies in the valley.
“Election Commission is an independent authority and Delimitation Commission is working under it. If somebody has any reservations with the panel’s proposals, they should send it to the Commission in written form. If a common citizen too has any reservations, same should be sent to the Commission so that a healthy public debate takes place,” news agency KNO quoted LG Sinha telling reporters on the sidelines of a function at Bajalta in Jammu.
The LG on the occasion also said that "role of security forces across the country especially in J&K over the past 70 years has been commendable".
“The way our security forces are meeting all challenges deserves all applause,” he added.