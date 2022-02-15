Those not satisfied with Delimitation panel's proposals should lodge their reservations in written form: LG Sinha

“Election Commission is an independent authority and Delimitation Commission is working under it. If somebody has any reservations with the panel’s proposals, they should send it to the Commission in written form. If a common citizen too has any reservations, same should be sent to the Commission so that a healthy public debate takes place,” news agency KNO quoted LG Sinha telling reporters on the sidelines of a function at Bajalta in Jammu.

The LG on the occasion also said that "role of security forces across the country especially in J&K over the past 70 years has been commendable".