Those opposing G20 event are enemies of nation, people of J&K: Rana

“Those opposing such an event in Kashmir and parroting Pakistan are actually the enemies of the nation and welfare of the people of J&K across the country, ”Mr Rana said while addressing the conveners and co-convenors of the BJP’s Trade, Industries, Transport , Cooperative and Tourism Cells at the party headquarters here this afternoon.

He said Jammu and Kashmir’s larger role in the country’s growth story is rattling some feudal entities, who do not want the people to prosper and progress. “They actually want the UT to remain in the cocoon of misery and tragedy to run their political enterprise and thrust themselves on the people. Track record of these political leaders stands testimony to under development of the then state despite flow of whopping funds from the Centre. Nepotism, corruption and mis-governance took toll on J&K's development. Now that the UT is treading on the path of peace, progress and prosperity, they find their political space shrinking and hence indulge in rhetoric,” he added.