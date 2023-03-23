Those who mocked at Jammu Declaration chanting ‘Jammu Jammu’: Rana

“Jammu region is not community specific but it encompasses all the people of the Jammu region, irrespective of religion, race or caste”, Rana said at the sidelines of a function to inaugurate education enterprise in the presence of Prem Sagar Aziz former Minister and Er. Dil Bahdur Singh Jamwal, Incharge BJP Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in Vijaypur.

When asked to react over a senior politician and Member of Parliament raising slogans of Jai Dogra and Jai Jammu in Udhampur, Rana said this vindicates the position taken by him in the recent past.

Rana said he had not pitched for Jammu’s larger role in decision making and the political empowerment in the Jammu Declaration resolve three and half years ago to put one province against the other, or one segment of the society against the other but the historic fact of part played by this region in socio-economic development and political awakening of the erstwhile state that had got shadowed due to decades long discrimination and neglect by the vested interests. He said he was being mocked publicly and condemned as divisive and communal just for raising the voice of Jammu by those political outfits which are now raising the same slogans.

“Now the same lot of politicians take pride in raising slogans of Jai Jammu and Jai Dogra”, Rana said, adding this is the reality of Naya Jammu and Kashmir under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is steadily but single-mindedly treading the path of peace and normalcy. The nightmare of choked Valley is over and the people there are relishing the benefits of normalcy, which had been grabbed by, not only the terrorists sponsored from across the borders but also by the local actors, who had developed vested interest in boiling Kashmir. Their politics sustained on the turbulence in the Valley and they kept burning midnight oil in promoting the culture of stone pelting and hartals, he added.