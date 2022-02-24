Three boxes containing IEDs, grenades recovered in RS Pura: police

Srinagar, Feb 24: Police on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major militant plot by recovering three boxes containing remote controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades and a pistol during a search operation in RS Pura area of Jammu.
The recovery comes hours after Border Security Force (BSF) said to have fired at a “drone” along the international border in RS Pura area of Jammu district.
“On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak based (militant) outfits LeT/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in RS Pura Arnia area, special search operation was launched by police including SOG,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
“During the search operation three boxes of the arms and ammunition which were dropped through drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia, R S Pura”.
The cache included three remote controlled IEDs, as many detonators, explosive bottles, one bundle of Cordtex wire, two timers of IEDs, one pistol, its two magazines, six grenades and 70 rounds, said the spokesman.
“Dropping of this huge arms and explosive depicts a major (militant) plan of the Pak-based (LeT/TRF) outfit,” he said, adding, “With the recovery of the this huge consignment of arms and explosive, a major (militant) plot have been averted by the alert troops of J&K police.”
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a case (FIR no. 12/2022) under relevant section and laws has been registered in police station Arnia and further investigations in the instant case are underway, reported news agency GNS.
Earlier BSF said: “Drone movement was observed near RS Pura, Arnia sectors of the International Border area. The drone returned after the BSF fired 10 to 20 rounds.”