Three boxes containing IEDs, grenades recovered in RS Pura: police

The recovery comes hours after Border Security Force (BSF) said to have fired at a “drone” along the international border in RS Pura area of Jammu district.

“On the basis of input regarding drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak based (militant) outfits LeT/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in RS Pura Arnia area, special search operation was launched by police including SOG,” a police spokesman said in a statement.