Three boys drown in J&K’s Billawar

Srinagar, Nov 25: Three boys drowned in the Bhini Nalla in Billawar area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
Police sources said that they received reliable information about drowning of three persons, following which a police team was deputed to the spot.
They said that the bodies were fished out with the help of local divers and they were shifted to a hospital for legal formalities.
Sources said the families of the trio informed the police after they didn’t return home last night.
The deceased were identified as Sheetal Kumar (18), son of Jeet Kumar, Pankaj Sharma (17), son of Romesh Chander and Pankaj Sharma, son of Roshan Lal.
A case in this regard has been registered and further investigation is underway.