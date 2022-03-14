Three charred to death, 15 suffer burn injuries in Jammu blaze

Srinagar, Mar 14: Three persons were charred to death and at least 15 others injured in a massive fire in scrap store in Residency Road in Jammu on Monday, officials said.
In a statement issued this evening, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said that the fire was caused by a suspected short circuit and later intensified after subsequent explosion of LPG cylinders inside the store leading to death of three persons and injuries to 15 others.
The identity of the victims was not immediately known.
The injured have been evacuated by police, Fire and Emergency Services assisted by locals to a local hospital for treatment.