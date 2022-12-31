Three die after vehicle plunges into gorge in J&K’s Kathua

Srinagar, Dec 31: Three people were killed and one person injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Bani area of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a vehicle (JK02BR 5834) fell into a deep gorge at Gera on Bani- Basoli road, leaving three people dead on the spot.
One person who was injured in the mishap was shifted to a hospital by the rescuers including police and local volunteers.
The deceased were identified as Ajay of Billawar, Mohan Lal of Doda and Kaku Ram of Doda while the injured has been identified as Rajesh Kumar.
SHO Bani Jaswinder Singh confirmed the deaths. He said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigations started.