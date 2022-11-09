Three killed, 16 injured as two passenger buses collide in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Nov 9: Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when two buses collided with each other on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district on Wednesday, official sources said.
The sources said that a superfast bus from Jammu-Kathua route collided with a passenger bus of Uttar Pradesh at Nanke Chak area in Samba district killing three passengers. "16 others sustained multiple injuries," they said.
The deceased persons have been identified as Kasturi Lal, Mangi Ram and Tania.
Authorities immediately started a rescue operation.
"The injured were evacuated and shifted to the nearest hospital for their treatment, "they said.
Police have started an investigation into the matter.