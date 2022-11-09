Three killed, 16 injured as two passenger buses collide in J&K's Samba

Jammu, Nov 9: Three persons were killed and 16 others injured when two buses collided with each other on Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that a superfast bus from Jammu-Kathua route collided with a passenger bus of Uttar Pradesh at Nanke Chak area in Samba district killing three passengers. "16 others sustained multiple injuries," they said.