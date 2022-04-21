Three killed, six injured as cab falls into gorge in J&K's Reasi

Soon as the accident took place, local volunteers joined by police immediately swung into action and removed all the persons onboard the vehicle in injured condition to the local health facility in Mahore. However three persons were declared brought dead on the arrival by the doctors and they have been identified as Gulam Mohi-ud-Din, 35, son of Abdul Samad, Shabir Ahmed, 45, son of Abdul Raheem and Mohammad Yousaf, 35, son of Abdullah, all residents of Tukson.

Three of the critically injured were later shifted from community Health Centre Mahore to District hospital Reasi for advanced treatment.