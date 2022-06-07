Three magnetic IEDs brought down from drone, defused in Jammu

Srinagar, June 7: Police on Monday night recovered three magnetic IEDs, attached as payload with a drone, were brought down and defused at Dayaran area of Kanachak in Jammu, a police spokesman said.
As per the spokesman, yesterday night BSF observed a drone activity in Kanachak area and fired some shots towards the drone. Immediately police party was deployed and they followed the anti-drone SOP in the general area.
As per the spokesman, the party observed the drone activity around 11 pm at Dayaran area of Kanachak and fired at it again and the payload attached with the drone was brought down. However, the drone could not be brought down.
The payload contained three magnetic IEDs packed inside a tiffin box with timer set to different timings of 3 hours , 8 hours etc, police said adding the IEDs have been deactivated and defused through controlled explosion while a case has been registered and investigation taken up.