Three minors among four killed, 15 injured in Samba accident

Srinagar, July 23: Four people, three of them minors, were killed and fifteen others were injured in an accident involving an auto and a truck on highway in Samba district late last night, officials said on Saturday.
The accident between auto (tempo-type, bearing registration no. JK21A-2268) and truck happened at 2325 hours, resulting in death of three minors, two of whom were siblings, and a woman, while 15 others were injured, news agency GNS reported.
The deceased have been identified as Suman Devi, 40, wife of Shiv Dayal of Khadgal Samba, Rahul, 8, and his sister Muskan, 5, son & daughter of Tarsam Lal respectively and Krish, 5, son of Ramesh Lal, all residents of Jaswal Mandal district Samba.
The injured have been identified as Geeta Devi, 70, Minakashi Devi (12), Veena Devi (40), Usha Devi, 42, Rekha Devi, 35, Neha Devi, 26, Geeta Devi , 34, Ritika, 7, Jyoti Devi, 30, Garo Devi, 48, Jyoti Devi, 70, Champa Devi, 58, all residents of Jaswal Mandal Samba, Arshi Devi, 15, Neha Devi and Shani Devi, 40 of Manore Samba. A police officer confirmed the death and injuries in the accident to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard.