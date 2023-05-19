Three mud houses gutted in fire in Doda

Bhaderwah, May 19: Property worth lakhs was reduced to ashes after three residential mud houses belonging to tribal Gujjar families were gutted in a blaze in Doda on Friday.

While confirming the incident, SDPO Gandoh Adil Rishu said that three residential house were destroyed in the blaze in Dhadkai area of Gandoh Sub Division.

The fire reduced houses into ashes leaving three tribal families homeless.

The fire erupted at 1:00 AM and within short span of time, houses belonging to three brothers were reduced to ashes despite the locals who rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. However with hectic efforts by the locals, adjoining houses were saved.

"There were three families living in adjoining houses, including Jamat Ali, Lal Hussain and Mohd Israel, who have become completely homeless," SDPO informed.