Three-of-a-family among four dead after car plunges into gorge on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Banihal, Nov 28: Four persons, including three members of a family, died after their car met with an accident in Champari area on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on Monday, police said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that four people were traveling in a car from Sangaldan to Jammu when it skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge at Prem Mandir, Champari.
He said an operation was launched immediately, but two persons were found dead at the spot.
“Two more injured persons were shifted to District hospital Udhampur where they succumbed, taking the number of casualties to four,” added the official.
The deceased were identified as Mufti Jamal Din of Sangaldan, his wife Hajira Begum and their son Mufti Abdul Hamid, and Tadil, son of Gulzar Malik, also a resident of Sangaldan.
The official said a case has been registered and investigation is on.