Three killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Jan 10: Three people were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the accident took place near Khankoot area in the mountainous district late in the afternoon. Soon after the accident, they said, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers who were later joined by police.