Three killed as vehicle rolls down gorge in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Jan 10: Three people were killed after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that the accident took place near Khankoot area in the mountainous district late in the afternoon. Soon after the accident, they said, a massive rescue operation was launched by local volunteers who were later joined by police.
The rescuers shifted the occupants of the vehicle to the hospital. However, they said, the doctors declared them dead. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Aslam son of Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Ishaq son of Mohammad Ibrahim and Mohammad Yaseen son of Ghulam Hassan Wani (driver).
Confirming the accident, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said three people were killed in the accident. A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations taken up.