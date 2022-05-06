Three Punjab residents killed in car accident in Jammu's Nagrota

Srinagar May 6: Three Punjab residents were killed after the car they were traveling in rolled down into a gorge in Nagrota Jammu on Friday.
News agency KDC while quoting sources reported that the vehicle bearing registration number PB6SAF-4794 was on its way from Udhampur towards Jammu when it met with the accident near Jambhu Zoo.
In the incident, three travelers identified as Gurdeep Singh son of Gurtej Singh, Sham Lal son of Bhadur Ram and Vikas Kumar son of Ranjiit Kumar, all the residents of Punjab died on spot, sources said. Following the incident the bodies were shifted to GMC Jammu for medico-legal formalities.
A police officer confirmed the incident to KDC and said a case under Fir no.178/2022 under section 279/304-A IPC stands registered at Police Station Nagrota.