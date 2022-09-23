Three sisters among four dead after drowning in rivulet in Udhampur

Srinagar Sept 23: Three sisters were among four youth dead after drowning in a nullah in J&K's Udhampur district on Friday, police said.
A police spokesman said that at about 1430 hrs an information was received that four people including children who had gone for grazing and fetching water for their cattle in a nullah at Chattrari Tehsil Ramnagar drowned in nullah.
The deceased whose bodies were recovered from the rivulet have been identified as Nishu Devi, 16, Anju Devi, 22 and Meenakshi, 12- daughters of Firangu Ram, and Yash Pal, 24, S/O Som Raj-all residents of Chattrari Tehsil Ramnagar.
The bodies have been shifted to SDH Ramnagar for medico-legal formalities.