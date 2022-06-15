Three teenage boys drown in Chenab in J&K's Akhnoor

Srinagar, Jun 15: A teenage boy died while two others are feared dead after they drowned in Chenab river in Akhnoor sub division of Jammu district last night, a report said on Wednesday.
Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that Labish, 17, Ansh, 13 and Manish Kumar, 18 were attending Parkashutsav celebration at Malpur Doomi in Akhnoor and drowned in the Chenab during a stroll.
A rescue operation was launched after the incident and body of one of the drowned boys has been recovered so far.
Search for the others was going on when this report was filled.