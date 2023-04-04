Minor among three passengers injured as shooting stones hit vehicle on Sgr-Jmu highway in Ramban

Banihal, April 04: Three persons including a minor were injured after their vehicle was hit by shooting stones in Chamalwas area of Banihal in district Ramban on Jammu Srinagar national highway, police officials said.
They said the vehicle - a Tempoo Traveller - was on way to Banihal from Udhampur when it came under the shooting stones.
A police official said that all the three were from UP and have received head injuries. They were shifted to Emergency Hospital Banihal from where they were referred to GMC, Anantnag for further treatment. The police identified the injured as Lakshit Gupta, 10, Mega Rastogi, 55, and J. K Gupta, 35 - all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
"The woman among the injured is critical," the official said.