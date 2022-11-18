Timeline for recording of APR extended for gazetted officers

Jammu, Nov 18: The government on Friday extended timelines for processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) for the year 2021-22 in respect of gazetted officers of Union Territory of J&K, except JKAS officers.
“In supersession of all the government orders on the subject, the timelines for processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on the SPARROW portal in respect of Gazetted Officers of Jammu and Kashmir (except members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service) for assessment year 2021-22 are extended,” read a GAD order.
As per order, the existing timeline of September 30, 2022 for creation and distribution of blank APRs to all concerned has been extended to November 30, 2022; for submission of self appraisal by the officer reported upon, it has been extended from October 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Similarly, revised timelines for submission of report by the Initiating Authority (Reporting Authority); submission of report by the Reviewing Authority and appraisal by Accepting Authority will be January 21, 2023; February 15, 2023 and February 28, 2023 instead of existing timelines of November 20, 2022; December 10, 2022 and December 31, 2022 respectively.
“The relaxation is being accorded as a one-time measure and shall not be extended further,” warned GAD Secretary Dr Piyush Singla.