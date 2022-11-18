Timeline for recording of APR extended for gazetted officers

“In supersession of all the government orders on the subject, the timelines for processing of Annual Performance Reports (APRs) on the SPARROW portal in respect of Gazetted Officers of Jammu and Kashmir (except members of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service) for assessment year 2021-22 are extended,” read a GAD order.

As per order, the existing timeline of September 30, 2022 for creation and distribution of blank APRs to all concerned has been extended to November 30, 2022; for submission of self appraisal by the officer reported upon, it has been extended from October 31, 2022 to December 31, 2022.