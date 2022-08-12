Tiranga our pride, our lifeline: Devender Rana

“Tiranga is our pride, our lifeline”, Devender Rana said while joining the enthusiastic rally, bubbling with the fervour of patriotism, in the Dansal area of Nagrota Assembly Constituency, a press note said.

Rana said, duty has cast upon every Indian to contribute towards the nation in terms of strengthening unity and amity, working for environmental protection and social welfare, supporting its holistic development and supplementing the efforts of making the nation the world leader. The die has been cast to make India as the Vishwaguru due to the visionary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, hoping that the people will be the willing partners in scripting this growth story.