Tiranga rallies witness overwhelming participation in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 11: Reflecting widespread festive mood, Jammu division witnessed massive public participation in variety of activities organised as part of nationwide Meri Maati Mere Desh Campaign launched towards the end of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav- the 75 week grand celebration to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence and the glorious history of her people.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that at Udhampur, the district administration Udhampur organised a mega Tiranga rally as part of Nationwide Meri Mera Desh campaign launched under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ here.
Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya along with SSP Vinod Kumar flagged off and participated in Tiranga rally from Government Degree College comprising more than 2000 children from different schools of the district, officers and officials of government departments, Police, paramilitary and civil defense personnel, ex-servicemen, members of Beopar Mandal and civil society, besides elected public representatives.