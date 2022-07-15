Tiranga to fly with full grace, enthusiasm in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, July 15: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina on Friday said Tiranga will fly with full grace and enthusiasm in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a press conference at his party headquarter in Jammu.
Ravinder Raina welcomed the move of the Central government especially the Ministry of Culture for undertaking the ambitious and innovative programme, under which the national flag will fly every rooftop across India.
In the same way, he said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are also eager to participate in the programme to hoist the Tiranga atop their houses.
"To honor our flag, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government has approved the programme of Har Ghar Tiranga under the programme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate 75 glorious years of progressive India, " Raina said.
The BJP leader alleged that certain vested interests and opportunist leaders including Mehbooba Mufti are trying to vitiate the political scene by virtue of a false narrative.
“This is Naya Jammu and Kashmir, where people shall hoist the national Tricolour atop their houses and habilitations with enthusiasm and pride,”he said. Having failed to cut any ice with her divisive tactics, Mehbooba has resorted to such nasty tantrums now, he said.