Tiranga Yatra to be held in Srinagar

Jammu, July 23: Salute Tiranga Organization (STO) today disclosed that they have decided to organize a Tiranga Yatra from August 1.
Addressing the media here in Jammu, the president of STO, Rajesh Jha said, “ We are pleased to inform that the upcoming ‘Tiranga Yatra’ is going to be organised by STO.”
The journey will be inaugurated with a Shikara rally on Dal Lake in Srinagar. Rallies will also be organized in various cities to provide people with an opportunity to connect with the spirit of nationalism.
During the journey, STO will actively participate in various social activities and visits to old age homes and educational institutions.