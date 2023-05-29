Tirupati Balaji Temple nears completion in Jammu

The work has been undertaken under the first phase. The temple site is located in the bypass area that connects Jammu-Pathankot highway with the Jammu-Srinagar highway via Kunjwani – Malik Market – Narwal – Sidhra road. It will become a famous religious tourism circuit as it links Majeen, Jammu City’s religious places, Katra’s Shri Vaishno Devi shrine, and Amarnath Yatra.

The temple of Tirupati Balaji which is dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu – is scheduled to be completed in the first week of June.