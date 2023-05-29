Tirupati Balaji Temple nears completion in Jammu

Jammu, May 29: The huge Tirupati Balaji Temple complex and its allied infrastructure is nearing completion in the Majeen area of Jammu which would apparently help to boost religious tourism as well as local economy with an influx of tourists from across the country.
The work has been undertaken under the first phase. The temple site is located in the bypass area that connects Jammu-Pathankot highway with the Jammu-Srinagar highway via Kunjwani – Malik Market – Narwal – Sidhra road. It will become a famous religious tourism circuit as it links Majeen, Jammu City’s religious places, Katra’s Shri Vaishno Devi shrine, and Amarnath Yatra.
The temple of Tirupati Balaji which is dedicated to Lord Venkateshwara – an incarnation of Lord Vishnu – is scheduled to be completed in the first week of June.
As per the officials, special puja as a part of the inaugural ceremony will start on June 4 by the priests, and subsequently on June 8 the temple will be opened for the devotees following its inauguration by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha who is likely to be accompanied by Chairman, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Y. V. Subba Reddy, and other members of the board and priests.
The construction work started immediately after the government had allotted a lease of 40 years over 496 kanals and 17 marlas of land in favour of TTD in 2021 at Majeen village in Jammu District for the construction of the temple and allied infrastructure including parking, accommodation, toilet complex, meditation centre and veda patasala.
Accordingly, the Chairman of the TTD, YV Subba Reddy had also visited the site and reviewed the construction work in Jammu during which he informed that the temple work will be completed by June 8, and by afternoon, it will be opened for the devotees for free darshana. The work is being executed by the TTD’s engineering wing.
Besides Sri Venkateshwara, two more statues of Sri Andal Srivilliputhur and Goddess Padmavati Devi will also be installed in the temple.