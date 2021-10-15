Took up civilian killing issue with UNHRC: Chrungoo

Jammu, Oct 15: Kashmiri Pandit leader and Bharatiya Janata Party’s J&K Incharge, Department of Feedback, Ashwani Chrungoo Friday said that he has taken up the issue of civilian killings in Kashmir with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).
In a statement issued here, he said that in his memorandum to the President of the UNHRC, Geneva, Nuzhat Shameem, he said that the UNHRC should have taken suo motu cognisance of the civilian killings in Kashmir.
He said that he had last year too brought up the issue of killings of political workers and minority community members in Kashmir to the notice of UNHRC.