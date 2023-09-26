‘Tough stance taken’ against illegal mining in Samba

Giving details, it said that the Geology and Mining Department, in collaboration with the Samba Police, executed an extensive day-long raid. The team, comprising M Sayeed, DMO Samba, Garu Ram, Dy SP Headquarters Samba, Diljit Singh, SHO Samba and Chowki officers from Supwal and RakhaAmbatli meticulously combed the area.

As part of this operation, all access points to riverbeds, exploited for illegal mining, were sealed and dismantled with the use of heavy machinery (JCBs). Illegal sand dumps were eradicated, potential mining hotspots were thoroughly inspected, and three dumpers used for transporting illegal materials were seized.