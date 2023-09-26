‘Tough stance taken’ against illegal mining in Samba

Samba, Sep 26: Tough stance has been taken against illegal mining in Samba, an official press release said.
Giving details, it said that the Geology and Mining Department, in collaboration with the Samba Police, executed an extensive day-long raid. The team, comprising M Sayeed, DMO Samba, Garu Ram, Dy SP Headquarters Samba, Diljit Singh, SHO Samba and Chowki officers from Supwal and RakhaAmbatli meticulously combed the area.
As part of this operation, all access points to riverbeds, exploited for illegal mining, were sealed and dismantled with the use of heavy machinery (JCBs). Illegal sand dumps were eradicated, potential mining hotspots were thoroughly inspected, and three dumpers used for transporting illegal materials were seized.
In light of observed violations, the operation led to the immediate suspension of two mineral dealer licenses and the cessation of one crusher’s operations on the spot.
The district administration remains unwavering in its commitment to tackle illegal mining operations proactively, with such actions becoming routine. This operation was carried out under the directives of Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Samba and Benam Tosh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba.
Furthermore, the confiscation of these three dumpers underscores the administration’s commitment to curbing illegal mining in the region.