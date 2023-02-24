Tourism Department | Reconstituted panel to decide mechanism of outsourcing identified assets

As per the terms of reference of the Committee, it has been tasked to select the properties from the identified list to be outsourced; approve the process, including through a RFP (Request for Proposal) for hiring the Transaction Advisor, and associated third-party experts, such as the Legal Advisor and Asset Valuer, where necessary.

The panel will have the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department as its chairman. Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development; Labour & Employment; Tourism; Planning, Development & Monitoring; Revenue and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs departments; Secretary/ Special Secretary (Technical) Forest, Ecology & Environment department; Director General (Codes), Finance Department and Transaction Advisor/PPP expert to be nominated by NITI Aayog will be its members while Managing Director, JKTDC will be its member secretary.