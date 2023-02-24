Tourism Department | Reconstituted panel to decide mechanism of outsourcing identified assets

Jammu, Feb 24: The committee for deciding the mechanism for outsourcing of identified assets of the Tourism Department, in a phased manner was reconstituted on Friday in supersession of all previous orders on this account.
As per the terms of reference of the Committee, it has been tasked to select the properties from the identified list to be outsourced; approve the process, including through a RFP (Request for Proposal) for hiring the Transaction Advisor, and associated third-party experts, such as the Legal Advisor and Asset Valuer, where necessary.
The panel will have the Administrative Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department as its chairman. Administrative Secretaries of Housing and Urban Development; Labour & Employment; Tourism; Planning, Development & Monitoring; Revenue and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs departments; Secretary/ Special Secretary (Technical) Forest, Ecology & Environment department; Director General (Codes), Finance Department and Transaction Advisor/PPP expert to be nominated by NITI Aayog will be its members while Managing Director, JKTDC will be its member secretary.
The special invitees will include Administrative Secretaries of Public Works (R&B); Power Development; Jal Shakti and Mining Departments; PCCF/ Chief Wildlife Warden; Director General (Budget), Finance Department; Divisional Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner concerned and Vice Chairman/CEO Development Authority.
The committee will also approve the Request for Quotation/Request for Proposal (RFQ/RFP) to be prepared by the Transaction Advisor, with legal expert, for outsourcing; identify the model for outsourcing of each asset individually or as a bundle or bundles; fix and approve the minimum bid amount or reserve price for entity to be outsourced and fix and approve the time period, individually or as a group, for outsourcing of the selected assets in PPP projects.
The mandate of the panel will also be to deliberate and take a decision on any other concomitant issue in context of the outsourcing of the properties; work out appropriate publicity strategy required in the process and co-opt any other member(s), as deemed fit, for the purpose of smooth conduct of the outsourcing process.