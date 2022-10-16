Tourism  Deptt organises Mega Talent Show in Jammu to discourage drug use

The event was organized to create awareness amongst the younger generation about drug menace and the commitment towards the ‘War on Drugs’. The event is part of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” which has recently been launched by Government of India.

The event is an opportunity for the people of Jammu to be united and take a stride towards making Jammu 'Nasha Mukt’ and commit ourselves towards a drugs free society.