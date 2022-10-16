Tourism  Deptt organises Mega Talent Show in Jammu to discourage drug use

Jammu, Oct 16: Under the supervision of Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu in collaboration with Bee True Trade successfully organized a one day dance platform event at Teacher’s Bhawan Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
The event was organized to create awareness amongst the younger generation about drug menace and the commitment towards the ‘War on Drugs’. The event is part of the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” which has recently been launched by Government of India.
The event is an opportunity for the people of Jammu to be united and take a stride towards making Jammu 'Nasha Mukt’ and commit ourselves towards a drugs free society.
To make society free from all kind of harmful addictions and drugs abuse, the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” was launched to focus on Institutional support and also on community outreach programmes across India. The department of Tourism is also organizing activities which are beneficial for the society and keeps younger generation aware about the ill practices prevalent in the communities.
Similar activity was organized during the recently concluded Surinsar Mansar Lake Festival at Surinsar. In addition, tourism destinations of Jammu region were also showcased on LED amid loud cheers of audiences.