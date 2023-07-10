Tourist from UP dies mysteriously in Jammu hotel

Jammu, July 10: A tourist was today found dead under mysterious circumstances here at a hotel falling under the jurisdiction of Police Post Residency Road, Jammu.

The deceased has been identified as Shavinder Shukla (28), son of Ravinder Shukla, resident of Lakhnow in Uttar Pradesh.

Police said that they received information from the hotel staff about the suspicious death of a customer in one of the rooms.