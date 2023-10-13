Track linking on Anji cable stay bridge to begin by November

Jammu, Oct 13: Track linking on Anji cable stay bridge would commence by November this year after completion of fine-tuning works.
This was revealed by the officials, while briefing General Manager (GM) Northern Railway Shobhan Chaudhuri during his inspection of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.
Chaudhuri carried out an intensive inspection of the USBRL project and other ongoing railway works in J&K on October 12.
He commenced inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter conducted exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at site with USBRL officers.
Officials said that in spite of all types of geological, topographical and meteorological challenges, work on the remaining portion of (USBRL project) was in full swing. “Every day, Indian Railway is edging closer to connecting Kashmir valley to the rest of the railway network,” they added.
Northern Railway had completed the laying of all 96 cables of Anji Khad bridge- India’s first cable-stayed rail bridge, being constructed in Reasi as part of USBRL project in April this year and had earned the praise of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Prime Minister’s word of appreciation had come after the Union Railway Minister’s announcement that it (bridge) was ready in eleven months. Cable strands were installed in a record period of 11 months from June 2022 to April 2023 despite constraints.
The bridge over Anji river- a tributary of Chenab, being constructed at a cost of over Rs 400 Cr, is designed with a total 96 cables— 48 cables each on lateral and central spans.
As per official documents, the cables totally weigh 848.7 metric tonnes with the total length of cable strands involved running into 653 kilometres.
The total length of the bridge is 725 metres, which includes a 473- metre-long asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, balanced on the axis of a central pylon at 193 metres height from the top of the foundation, standing at a height of 331 metres (nearly 77 storeys) above the river-bed.
Chenab bridge, Anji bridge and various tunnels are the major components of the USBRL project.
During inspection on Thursday, GM Chaudhuri was accompanied by Sandeep Gupta, CAO USBRL; Anil Kumar Khandelwal, PED Gati Shakti Railway Board; Sanjay Gupta, CMD KRCL; R K Hegde, Director KRCL; Manoj Akhouri, PCOM Northern Railway and other senior officers of USBRL Project and Ferozpur division.
Northern Railway spokesperson said that Chaudhury appreciated the good work being done by the project team under the extremely challenging geological conditions and advised them to follow all safety protocols. He also inspected track, E&M and S&T works in the 5.2 KM long Tunnel T-2 and expressed satisfaction regarding the quality and progress of these works.
GM Northern Railway also conducted inspection of Chenab bridge by motor trolley from Bakkal end to Kouri end. Ballastless track linking work under execution in Dugga yard was also inspected.
He reviewed the progress of the USBRL project at Chenab bridge site with the officials of Northern Railway (NR), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) and IRCON. “He directed the project authorities to closely monitor all balance works so that there were no slippages. Progress of Security infrastructure and comprehensive disaster management plan of USBRL project were also reviewed by him,” officials said.