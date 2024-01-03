Traffic advisory for Kathua issued

Jammu, Jan 3: Traffic police rural Jammu has issued traffic advisory in connection with the visit of VVIP to Kathua on January (Thursday), a press release said.

It added that some short interval on spot traffic restrictions/ traffic diversions in the afternoon hours will be carried out by Traffic Police Rural Jammu on the movement of all types of vehicles/PSVs/ LMVs from Kali Bari Chowk to DPL Kathua and as per ground requirement. The public in general is requested to avoid wrong/illegal parking on the approaching route/Venue.

In case of foggy weather, the brief plugging will also be carried out on the main Jammu-Kathua NHW in association with District Administration and District Police.

For any kind of assistance the Traffic Police personnel /District Police deployed in the jurisdictions may be approached to avoid any inconvenience/uncertainty.

The public in general, especially motorists are requested/ advised to plan their travel accordingly and adopt alternate routes to reach their destination to avoid any interruption.

Keeping in view the brief restrictions in mind during the VVIP visit, the people have been requested to cooperate with the traffic police. The inconvenience to the general public is regretted.