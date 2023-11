Jammu, Nov 22: There will be traffic haltage on Srinagar Jammu National Highway (NH-44) for four hours each on November 24 and 25 for launching of girder at Nashri viaduct-1.

“There will be traffic haltage from 12 am to 4 am on November 24, 2023 (Friday night) for 4 hours and again from 12 am to 4 am on November 25, 2023 (Saturday night) for 4 hours on NH-44 for emergent nature of works at Nashri to Peerah stretch,” officials said.