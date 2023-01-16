Traffic halts on Sgr-Jmu highway after shooting stones at Panthyal, Ramban

Srinagar, Jan 16: Traffic on Srinagar-Jammu national highway was halted after shooting stones at Panthyal area of Ramban, officials said.
They said that the iron tunnel at Panthyal was damaged due to the shooting stones halting traffic on both the sides.
"NH 44 UPDATE: Continuous shooting stones have damaged the steel tunnel to a large extent. Traffic will not ply till clearance work completes," said SSP Ramban, Mohita Sharma, who is also SSP traffic.
The traffic department, in a tweet, also informed that the taffic movement has been stopped from both sides as some 'guardners' of the steel tunnel have collapsed on the road.