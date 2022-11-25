Traffic resumes on Jammu-Poonch highway after anti-insurgency operation in Nar forests

Poonch, Nov 25: The traffic movement on Jammu-Poonch highway was restored Friday morning after remaining suspended for several hours after security forces launched a massive search operation in Nar forest area of Mendhar in Poonch district yesterday, officials said.

Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a combing operation was launched by army several days back on apprehension of presence of terrorists in the dense forest area. "The army at around 1230 hours on Thursday fired some 15 rounds of speculative gunshots in Bhatadurian forests, however there was no response," they said.