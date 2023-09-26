Training, official programmes | Admin Secys asked to seek prior approval before deputing officers outside UT, country

Jammu, Sep 26: J&K government has asked all the Administrative Secretaries to obtain prior approval from the competent authority for sending or deputing officers for training programmes or other official tasks, outside the Union Territory or country.
Circular instruction has been issued after it has been observed that the departments are sending or deputing officers outside the Union Territory of J&K without prior consultation or approval from the competent authority, and seeking subsequent post-facto approval.
“This practice is in violation of the circular instructions issued on the matter,” cautioned GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
“Comprehensive guidelines have been issued through Circulars No 22-GAD of 2006 dated August 30, 2006, 21-GAD of 2007 dated June 6, 2007 and Circular No 29-GAD of 2018 dated July 19, 2018, outlining the process for obtaining approval for the temporary assignment (personal visits, training and other official purposes) of officers and officials outside the country or state,” read GAD circular.
“It is once again emphasized to all the Administrative Secretaries that the proposal related to deputation of officers for training programmes or other official tasks, outside the Union Territory or country, must be submitted to the competent authority, well in advance, for obtaining approval,” Verma said.
“Administrative Secretaries are accordingly advised to desist from submitting proposals for post-facto approval and follow the ibid instructions strictly,” the circular further read.