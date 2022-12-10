Training ogranised for professional development of police officers at SK Police Academy
Udhampur, Dec 10: A 3-day training programme for police officers was held at S.K.Police Academy Udhampur.
The programme was held to enable police officers to be custodian of society.
The programme culminated today. During the course work book model of participation learning was introduced. The participants were made to understand the concept of Sewa Shakti, selfless service, professional, and caring approach beneficial for community, system and personal growth of an individual.
In the brainstorming sessions, they discovered that every interaction with the stakeholder is an opportunity for Karmayogi moment inevitably important to bring Peace and happiness among general public. In his valedictory address, Suraj Singh, Dy.SP Master trainer advised the participants to create peer groups back home for large differentiation of the Mission Karmayogi.