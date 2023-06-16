Training prog for lawyers held

Training programme was attended by the Panel Lawyers of DLSA Udhampur, training programme was organised for the panel lawyers working in District Udhampur.

The resource persons of the programme were Adv Rajesh Gupta and Adv Mohammad Shafi. The Training Programme was organised to sensitise the panel lawyers and enlighten them about the latest rulings passed by the Supreme Court. The panel lawyers were made aware by Chairman DLSA Udhampur about their various duties and responsibilities and about filing of Legal Aid cases.