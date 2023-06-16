Training prog for lawyers held

Udhampur, June 16: District Legal Services Authority Udhampur under the guidance of the Chairman District Legal Services Authority Udhampur, Haq Nawaz Zargar and the overall Supervision of Secretary District Legal Services Authority, Udhampur Ajay Kumar organised a training programme today at District Court Complex Udhampur.
Training programme was attended by the Panel Lawyers of DLSA Udhampur, training programme was organised for the panel lawyers working in District Udhampur.
The resource persons of the programme were Adv Rajesh Gupta and Adv Mohammad Shafi. The Training Programme was organised to sensitise the panel lawyers and enlighten them about the latest rulings passed by the Supreme Court. The panel lawyers were made aware by Chairman DLSA Udhampur about their various duties and responsibilities and about filing of Legal Aid cases.
Later Chairman District Legal Services Authority Udhampur thanked all the participants and directed them to provide necessary assistance to all the needy masses in getting legal aid.