Training programme on duties of Process Servers organised in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 8: The J&K Judicial Academy organised one-day day special training programme for Process Servers, and Orderlies of Jammu Province at Judicial Academy, Jammu.
The programme was organised on “Duties of the Process Servers, Service of Processes, Different Modes of Service including Service through E-mail, Filing of Report, understanding relevant provisions of CPC, CrPC applicable to the duties of Process Servers in the District Courts, Maintenance of Record of Process and Services and Identifying Difficulties faced by the Process Servers and Evolving Solutions”. The training was held under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee,
The training programme was conducted by Rajinder Saproo, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
Anoop Sharma, Registrar Computer (IT), High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Subash Gupta, Retired District and Session Judge and Govind Ram Sharma, Retired Chief Accounts Officer were the resource persons for the training programme.
Rajinder Saproo, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh gave an overview of the programme. He said that the “process servers/orderlies being at the temple of justice must exhibit the highest standards of personal and professional conduct and must inspire the trust and confidence of people through their ability and efficacy.”
In the first technical session, Subash Gupta trained the participants representing various district courts about the relevant provisions of CPC applicable to the duties of process servers/orderlies. The resource person discussed the duties of the Process Servers and Service of Processes including filing of reports. The difficulties in functioning were also identified during the session and effective solutions were suggested.
In the second technical session, Anoop Sharma discussed different modes of online services including service through E-mail, Whatsapp and NSTEP (National Service and Tracking of Electronic Processes). He said that NSTEP is a collaboration between Case Information System (CIS), NSTEP web application and NSTEP mobile application. He trained the participants regarding the activities to be performed by the process server on NSTEP mobile application. He gave a stepwise overview through a powerpoint presentation about the procedure to operate the NSTEP app.
In the third technical session, the resource person, Govind Ram Sharma, trained the participants on the maintenance aspects of files, registers, record of process and service, cause list and of execution of summons and assisting the presiding officers in the day-to-day work.
Later, an interactive session was held during which the participants deliberated and discussed various aspects of the subject topic and raised queries that were satisfactorily settled by the resource persons.