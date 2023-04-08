Training programme on duties of Process Servers organised in Jammu

The programme was organised on “Duties of the Process Servers, Service of Processes, Different Modes of Service including Service through E-mail, Filing of Report, understanding relevant provisions of CPC, CrPC applicable to the duties of Process Servers in the District Courts, Maintenance of Record of Process and Services and Identifying Difficulties faced by the Process Servers and Evolving Solutions”. The training was held under the patronage of Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, (Patron-in-Chief, J&K Judicial Academy) and guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, Governing Committee for J&K Judicial Academy and Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul, Justice Javed Iqbal Wani and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, members of Governing Committee,

The training programme was conducted by Rajinder Saproo, Registrar Rules, High Court of J&K and Ladakh.